Bigg Boss 15 Winner Tejasswi Prakash Reveals She Was Upset With Producer Ekta Kapoor For THIS Reason

Tejasswi Prakash is on cloud nine after winning the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 15. The actress has another big reason to be excited as it was announced during the finale of the reality show that she's the new Naagin. The 28-year-old will be playing the lead role in Colors TV and Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 6.

In a recent live session on her social media, Tejasswi shared details about her favourite season of Naagin whilst also revealing that she was upset with Ekta Kapoor for not casting her in any of her previous serials.

The Swaragini star revealed, “In the Bigg Boss house I used to tell Karan (Kundrra) that, what problem does Ekta ma'am have with me, why she doesn't cast me in her serials and when she came on the show I asked her why she doesn't cast me in the serial and she had told me she would cast me soon but I didn't know it would be Naagin Season 6."

Tejasswi also spoke about her favourite season of Naagin and said, "I like all the seasons but the first season of Naagin is my favourite because it had Mouni and Adaa and I mean what a bar they have set, and Mouni is so hot." Adding to that, Tejasswi said, "I really want my season to do even better than that, I am nervous but I am also really excited for you guys to see this show."

It must be noted that Naagin 6 will also feature Simba Nagpal in the lead role. The promos of the highly awaited show have already generated a lot of buzz on social media. Naagin 6 is all set to premiere on 12 February 2022 on Colors TV.

Recently, a video of Tejasswi, Karan Kundrra and Simba discussing Naagin 6 also went viral as Simba pulled Karan's legs saying that he'll be romancing Tejasswi in the new season. To this, Kundrra replied by saying, "Main duniya mein kisi ke saath bhi pange kar sakta hu, but tere se koi panga nahi hai. Jaa tu romance kar."