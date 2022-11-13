Bigg Boss 16: 3 Reasons Why Gori Nagori Got Eliminated From Salman Khan’s show
Bigg Boss 16 eliminations always prove to be a game changer and there are no second thoughts about it. This week, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gori Nagori and Sumbul Touqeer Khan were facing the nominations for elimination. While speculations were rife about who will get evicted, it was Gori Nagori that bid adieu to the popular reality show this weekend. Her elimination did break the hearts of millions of her followers. However, the renowned singer accepted her eviction quite gracefully and was all smiles as she walked out of the house.
Post her elimination, Gori has been quite vocal about her journey in the house and called it a bitter sweet feeling. For the uninitiated, Gori Nagori became the talk of the town for her strong performance in the house. Her carefree attitude did win hearts and she even shared a great bond with Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik. Her bond did change with the group during her last days in the house, Gori ended up getting a friend in Soundarya Sharma. And now that Gori is evicted from the house, social media is abuzz with tweets hailing her performance on the popular reality show. Now, we bring you three reasons why Gori Nagori was evicted from Bigg Boss 16.
Gori Nagori Was Inactive In The House
Gori Nagori, who had won hearts with her bindas performance in the house, was barely active of late. In fact, she became submissive and her performance went downward post Karan Johar and Salman Khan schooled her for her aggression towards Archana Gautam. Following the incident, Gori wasn't seen expressing her opinions in the house.
Gori Nagori Admitted She Didn’t Want To Stay
Post her eliminations, Gori admitted that she was done with the fake friendships in the house and didn't want to stoop down to be in the game. She admitted that she didn't want to stay in the house and wasn't happy with how the equations were turning out among the contestants.
Gori Felt Left Out In The House
During an exclusive interview with Filmibeat, Gori revealed that while she blames herself for her elimination, she did feel there were other factors as well. The renowned dancer stated that everything she was doing on the show was taken negatively which left her a little lost and she felt left out. Gori also asserted that she couldn't stoop down to maintain her relations in the house. Besides, her recent differences with Sajid, Shiv and Stan also affected her to some extent.