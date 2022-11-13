Bigg Boss 16: 3 Reasons Why Gori Nagori Got Eliminated From Salman Khan’s show

Bigg Boss 16 eliminations always prove to be a game changer and there are no second thoughts about it. This week, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gori Nagori and Sumbul Touqeer Khan were facing the nominations for elimination. While speculations were rife about who will get evicted, it was Gori Nagori that bid adieu to the popular reality show this weekend. Her elimination did break the hearts of millions of her followers. However, the renowned singer accepted her eviction quite gracefully and was all smiles as she walked out of the house.

Post her elimination, Gori has been quite vocal about her journey in the house and called it a bitter sweet feeling. For the uninitiated, Gori Nagori became the talk of the town for her strong performance in the house. Her carefree attitude did win hearts and she even shared a great bond with Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik. Her bond did change with the group during her last days in the house, Gori ended up getting a friend in Soundarya Sharma. And now that Gori is evicted from the house, social media is abuzz with tweets hailing her performance on the popular reality show. Now, we bring you three reasons why Gori Nagori was evicted from Bigg Boss 16.