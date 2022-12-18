Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik Shares FIRST Post After Eviction And It Has Connection With Salman Khan’s Show. WATCH

Abdu
Rozik's
eviction
from
Bigg
Boss
16
left
everyone
teary-eyed.
The
19-year-old
earned
a
significant
fan
following
after
participating
in
Salman
Khan's
reality
show.
Although
the
Tajisktani
singer
is
no
longer
a
part
of
the
game,
his
videos
are
still
going
viral
on
social
media.
The
internet
sensation
shared
a
cute
video
after
getting
evicted
from
the
BB
16
house.
Can
you
guess
what
he
said
in
the
viral
clip?
ABDU
ROZIK
FIRST
VIDEO
AFTER
LEAVING
BIGG
BOSS
On
Saturday
(December
17),
the
singer
shared
a
video
on
his
official
Instagram
handle
where
he
can
be
seen
recreating
his
popular
'very
chalaak'
phrase.
Abdu
Rozik
left
the
fans
emotional
as
he
mouthed
the
dialogue
'You
are
very
chalaak
bro'.
The
popular
Bigg
Boss
16
contestant
showcased
his
charm
and
swag
while
recreating
the
dialogue
from
the
show
in
style.
He
even
winked
towards
the
end
of
the
clip,
making
us
gush
over
his
cuteness.
His
viral
one-liner
has
created
ripples
on
the
internet
as
many
netizens
have
used
it
in
their
Instagram
reels
and
short
videos.
From
hilarious
memes
to
jokes,
Abdu's
one-liner
has
generated
rib-tickling
content
on
different
social
media
platforms.
Check
out
Abdu
Rozik's
first
post
after
his
elimination
from
Bigg
Boss
16.