      Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik Shares FIRST Post After Eviction And It Has Connection With Salman Khan’s Show. WATCH

      Abdu Rozik's eviction from Bigg Boss 16 left everyone teary-eyed. The 19-year-old earned a significant fan following after participating in Salman Khan's reality show. Although the Tajisktani singer is no longer a part of the game, his videos are still going viral on social media. The internet sensation shared a cute video after getting evicted from the BB 16 house. Can you guess what he said in the viral clip?

      ABDU ROZIK FIRST VIDEO AFTER LEAVING BIGG BOSS

      On Saturday (December 17), the singer shared a video on his official Instagram handle where he can be seen recreating his popular 'very chalaak' phrase. Abdu Rozik left the fans emotional as he mouthed the dialogue 'You are very chalaak bro'.

      The popular Bigg Boss 16 contestant showcased his charm and swag while recreating the dialogue from the show in style. He even winked towards the end of the clip, making us gush over his cuteness.

      His viral one-liner has created ripples on the internet as many netizens have used it in their Instagram reels and short videos. From hilarious memes to jokes, Abdu's one-liner has generated rib-tickling content on different social media platforms.

      Check out Abdu Rozik's first post after his elimination from Bigg Boss 16.

      Story first published: Sunday, December 18, 2022, 16:59 [IST]
