Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik’s Fees For Salman Khan’s Show Will Leave You Surprised

Bigg Boss 16 has been one of the most talked about reality shows on Indian television. From the interesting ensemble of contestants to the new twists in the game, everything about the show has been grabbing the eyeballs. As each contestant has been trying to carve a niche for himself in the house. Amid this, there is one contestant who has won million of hearts with his cute tactics on the show and is also loved by most of the contestants on Bigg Boss 16.

This 19 year old singer from Tajikistan has emerged as the most adored contestant and his honesty has made him the apple of everyone's eyes. In fact, he will also be seen becoming the new captain of the show. He had the final face off with MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. However, Shiv Thakre voted for Abdu and made him win the captaincy task. As Abdu continues to make headlines with her cuteness, did you know that he earns a whopping amount for his participation in the popular reality show? According to media reports, Abdu charges between Rs 2.5 lakhs to 4 lakhs per week.

Meanwhile, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 16 is set to come up with some major reality checks as host Salman Khan will be seen exposing Gautam Vig in front of Soundarya Sharma. As there have been speculations that Gautam and Soundarya have been faking their relationship on the show, Salman will unveil the Pinjara Khubsurti Ka's video clips wherein he was seen making fun of his rumoured lady in front of other contestants. This isn't all. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor will also take a jibe at Sajid Khan for his double standards in the house. It will be interesting to see how the dynamics will change post the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes and how Abdu will handle the captaincy.