Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik To RETURN To Salman Khan's Show Soon? EX Contestant Drops Hint

Abdu Rozik's exit from Bigg Boss 16 left the ardent viewers of the show in shocked. The Tajikistani singer had to bid adieu to the popular reality show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The contestants including Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia got emotional as Bigg Boss announced Abdu Rozik's eviction. Will he return to the show? Well, a former contestant has sparked rumoured of Abdu's comeback with his tweet.

ABDU ROZIK RETURN TO BIGG BOSS 16 CONFIRMED?

The former contestant posted a tweet, making the fans wonder if the 19-year-old will return to the show soon. We are talking about Visha Kotian, who was a part of Bigg Boss 15.

The TV star said that Abdu Rozik will come to Bigg Boss 16 soon, requesting his Twitter followers to send love and blessings for him. He also mentioned Shiv Thakare's gesture towards Abdu, saying that he loved the way he picked up Abdu and hugged him.

"Abdu Rozik coming on the show suppa soon.. keep the love coming for my brother. Love the way Shiv Thakare picked him up n hugged him. Pure love," the Akbar Birbal actor wrote on the micro-blogging site. Check out his tweet!

#AbduRozik coming on the show suppa soon.. keep the love coming for my brother.

Love the way #ShivThakare picked him up n hugged him. Pure love ❤️#BiggBoss16 @ColorsTV #ShiBduStan — Vishal Kotian (@Vishalkkotian) December 17, 2022

WHY ABDU ROZIK LEFT BIGG BOSS 16?

If gossip mills are to be believed, the singer had to make an exit from the Bigg Boss 16 house due to medical reasons. It is being said that Abdu Rozik's back pain was a major reason behind his eviction from Salman Khan's show.

There are also murmours that Abdu had to leave the show midway due to some visa issues. The channel and the production house have not issued an official statement about the same post Abdu Rozik's elimination.

Considering he is one of the most popular contestants, we won't be surprised if he makes a comeback soon.

BIGG BOSS 16 GRAND FINALE DATE

Keeping in mind the success of Bigg Boss 16, the makers have decided to extend the season till February 2023. The show will now air its grand finale in the month of February. Yes, you read that right!

The announcement will air in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 16 on Colors channel.

Do you want to see Abdu Rozik back on Bigg Boss 16? Share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.

Stay tuned for more updates related to Bigg Boss 16.