Bigg Boss 16: Abhinav Shukla Advises Current Contestants To Not Copy Successful Ex-Contestants

The 16th season of Bigg Boss successfully managed to keep the eyes of the audience glued to the TV screen. As Bigg Boss is playing themselves, the contestants are always kept at the edge of their seats, giving enough masala and content to make the episodes worthy of a binge-watch. While many fans are appreciating the uniqueness of some contestants, many are likening them to successful ex-contestants. For example, netizens noticed similarities between the personalities of Shiv Thakare with Sidharth Shukla, Shalin Bhanott with Vishal Kotian, and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary with Rubina Dilaik. While some of the similarities are appearing with time, some appear to be forced as contestants try to emulate the actions of their successful seniors. Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Abhinav Shukla shared a cryptic post regarding the issue.

Recently, Abhinav Shukla put out a tweet saying, "To all my news media friends: I am not watching Bigg Boss, so I can't comment on it. Just a tip for contestants. Don't watch too much of it before being a part of it, one stays real & unrehearsed. Play yourself, not the role of some successful ex-contestant!"

Social media has been abuzz with statements and speculations about who Shukla was referring to when he wrote the post. While many think that he is referring to Udaariyan fame Priyanka Chaudhary for emulating Rubina Dilaik, some are saying that he is talking about Shalin Bhanott for his attempt to act like Siddharth Shukla.

Abhinav participated in the controversial show in its 14th season with his wife Rubina Dilaik. During a task, it was revealed that the couple was on the verge of separation and they came into the show to give their marriage another chance. Owing to the show, they rekindled their bond and are now going strong as ever.