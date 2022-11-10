Bigg Boss 16: After Archana Gautam, Salman Khan’s Show To Witness Double Elimination This Week?

Bigg Boss 16 has been all about mind boggling twists and fights. It is one of the most unpredictable reality shows wherein the dynamics among the contestants can change at any point. The biggest twist came after Archana Gautam was evicted from the popular reality show for violent behaviour. For the uninitiated, Archana was ousted from the show for pouncing on Shiv Thakare which left him with some bruises. As her sudden eviction left everyone shocked, looks like Bigg Boss 16 is set for a double eviction this week as another contestant will get evicted.

To note, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gori Nagori and Priyanka Choudhary have been nominated for elimination this week. The ladies were nominated for their contribution to the game. Though Priyanka's nomination during the task came as a surprise for everyone, Gori and Sumbul's nomination was expected soon after the task was announced. This is because both the contestants haven't been active enough in the house. In fact, Sumbul has been schooled several times by host Salman Khan for being lost in the house. And ever since the nominations have been announced, there have been speculations about who will get evicted from Bigg Boss 16.

It's worth mentioning that no eliminations took place last week on the show. As Archana has already been evicted from the house, another elimination during the weekend. If the reports are to be believed, there is a that two contestants will walk out of the show from the BB house. If the reports turned out to be true, three contestants will be out of the game this week including Archana.

Meanwhile, gossipmills are also abuzz about Archana's return to the popular reality show during the weekend despite her violent behaviour. However, no official announcement has been made in this regard. It will be interesting to see how the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan will change the game on Bigg Boss 16.