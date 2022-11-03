Bigg Boss 16: After Gautam Vig Gets Fired, Abdu Rozik Becomes The New Captain

Bigg Boss 16 has been one of the most talked about reality shows on Indian television. It's been a month since the show went on air and it has been making headlines ever since. So far, Bigg Boss 16 has managed to grab the eyeballs with its interesting ensemble of contestants and the ongoing twists and turns. Of late, the BB house witnessed a massive twist when Gautam Vig sacrificed the entire house's ration to become the captain of the house. However, his captaincy couldn't last long as he was fired for being ignorant about the rules of the house.

And while there have been speculations about who will become the captain of the house, it is reported that Abdu Rozik will become the new captain of the BB house. This will happen after the new captaincy task wherein the previous captains of the house - Gautam, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare - will be given an opportunity to decide the new captain of the house. During the task, the contestants will be seen convincing the previous contestants about why they should be the new captain. And looks like, the former contestants will decide on Abdu.

The news will undoubtedly leave Abdu's massive fan following on cloud nine. This cute singer from Tajikistan has won million of hearts with his adorable gestures and cuteness. In fact, his chemistry with Sajid Khan and Nimrit has also been the talk of the town.

Meanwhile, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Gautam Vig will be seen getting into a nasty fight. As Tina will try convincing Gautam to let her be the new captain, he will be seen turning deaf ear to her. This will in turn leave Shalin fuming with anger and he will get into an argument with Gautam. On the other hand, the nomination special episode has left Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam and Sumbul Touqeer Khan in the danger zone. It will be interesting to see who will be eliminated from the house this week.