Bigg Boss 16: After Sreejita, THIS Evicted Contestant To Make Wild Card Entry? Here’s What We Know
Bigg Boss 16 Update: Colors TV's controversial reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, has got an extension of four weeks and fans are delighted with this news.
Instead of January, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 will now take place on February 12 and the makers are now planning to introduce many twists to make the show more interesting.
A few weeks ago, Sreejita De re-entered the show as the first wild-card participant of the current season. Later, Left Right Left fame Vikkas Manaktala was introduced as the second wild card participant.
For the unversed, Sreejita De was the first BB 16 contestant to get eliminated from the show. However, the actress' re-entry left her fans super happy. While she's trying her level best to make her presence felt inside the Bigg Boss house, the latest buzz suggests that another evicted participant might re-enter the show soon.
Two More Wild Card Entries In Bigg Boss 16?
As reported earlier, Bigg Boss 16 makers are planning to introduce two more wild card entries in the show as it has been fetching a fantastic response from the viewers. In this week's TRP ratings too, the sixteenth season of Bigg Boss became the 8th most-watched show across channels:
After Sreejita De, Another Evicted Contestant To Return?
According to reports, the makers are discussing the same with the channel and have already approached some celebrities and one of them might be Gori Nagori. Yes, you read that right!
Gori Nagori Will Be The Third Wild Card Entry?
According to a Tellychakkar report, the team is planning to bring Gori Nagori back to the Bigg Boss 16 house. However, nothing is yet confirmed. For the unversed, she got evicted after spending 42 days on the show. During her stint, she indulged in many nasty fights with Sreejita De, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Archana Gautam among other co-contestants.
This Week’s Bigg Boss 16 Nomination 7 Elimination
While an official announcement regarding Gori's re-entry is still awaited, a total of eight contestants got nominated for eviction this week. Tina Datta, Priyanka, Nimrit, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Vikkas Manaktala, and Sreejita De are in the danger zone and it'll be interesting to see who among them will bid adieu to the show.
Bigg Boss 16 Family Week
The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar is going to be extra special for contestants as well as viewers as the makers have planned the family week. During the New Year celebrations, the Bigg Boss 16 participants will be seen reuniting with their families inside the Bigg Boss house. Are you excited about it? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below.