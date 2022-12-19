Bigg Boss 16 | After Tina Datta Leaks Sreejita De's Address, Fiancé Says He's Shocked: If Cursing Can Be...

Tina Datta while interacting with Vikas Manaktala in yesterday's episode leaked Sreejita De's address on national television. The Uttaran actress, while talking to Vikas, ended up revealing the place where Sreejita and her fiance Michael Blohm have bought their new flat. After Tina leaked Sreejita's Mumbai address, her fiance expressed his displeasure over the same.

SREEJITA DE ADDRESS LEAKED, FIANCE GETS UPSET

Michael Blohm took to social media to call out the makers, mentioning how cursing is beeped in the episodes but the not the conversation where a contestant's address is leaked. He said that he was shocked to see the addresses of the Bigg Boss 16 housemates getting leaked in national television.

He said that he would never want the world to know where he and Sreejita lives, expressing his concern after the episode aired on television.

"Shocked to see addresses of #BiggBoss16 HMs leaked out on National TV.. If cursing can be beeped, then why aren't safety & privacy important enough?," Michael wrote on the micro-blogging site.

He further said that his partner Sreejita won't be happy after knowing that her address was leaked on national television. He tweeted, "#SreejitaDe won't be happy with this, bcoz we surely don't want the whole world to know where we live."

Michael tagged the official Twitter handles of Colors TV and Endemol Indian while sharing the tweet on Sunday (December 18).

SREEJITA DE RETURNS AS WILDCARD CONTESTANT

The Uttaran fame actress, who became the first contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16, recently returned as a wildcar. After coming back, she targeted Tina Datta, calling her out for her actions. While Tina maintained that they are good friends, Sreejita claimed otherwise and said that she was hurt by the Daayan actress' behaviour in the past.

SREEJITA DE, TINA DATTA FIGHT

Although the duo tried to resolve their differences, they ended up locking horns with each other. Sreejita, while interacting with Shekhar Suman, said that Tina had a 'black heart'. It remains to be seen how Sreejita will react after she comes to know that it was Tina, who unintentionally leaked her address on national television.

