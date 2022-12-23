Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Follows Tejasswi Prakash’s Footsteps, Bags NEW Show Before Grand Finale? Deets Here

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Ankit Gupta has been hogging all the limelight ever since he entered the show. It won't be wrong to say that he has emerged as one of the most popular contestants of Salman Khan's reality show. If you take a look at the Twitter trends, you will find that the Udaariyaan actor always manages to secure a spot in the list.

BIGG BOSS 16: ANKIT GUPTA GETS NEW SHOW

If the latest buzz is to be believed, Ankit Gupta has already bagged his new show. Yes, you read that right! While the TV actor is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, speculations are rife that he has already bagged a new show, which will be produced by popular TV stars.

Gossip mills have been buzzing with the rumours that he has signed Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta's upcoming show for a leading GEC. According to a report in a leading daily, Ankit Gupta will join hands with Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta for an upcoming show. The makers are planning to shoot the promo for the show soon.

After the promo shoot, the show is expected to go on air and the makers are keen to approach Aniruddh Dave for the role of the antagonist, the report in Bombay Times said.

BIGG BOSS 16: ANKIT GUPTA FOLLOWS TEJASSWI PRAKASH'S FOOTSTEPS

Remember the time when Tejasswi Prakash was offered Naagin 6 while she was locked inside the BB 15 house? Well, Ankit seems to have followed the Bigg Boss 15 winner's footsteps as he already bagged a new show before Bigg Boss 16's grand finale.

Ekta Kapoor had offered Tejasswi Prakash Naagin 6 while she was still a part of Bigg Boss 16. It seems history has repeated itself as Ankit Gupta has bagged a new show. Contrary to the rumours, he is not doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

BIGG BOSS 16: ANKIT GUPTA'S NEW SHOW HAS CONNECTION WITH UDAARIYAAN

Guess what? Ankit Gupta's new show has two main connections with Udaariyaan. The show will be completely shot in Chandigarh. Interestingly, Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta, who made their debut as TV producers with Udaariyaan, are producing the upcoming show, which is expected to telecast on Colors channel next year.

BIGG BOSS 16 ELIMINATION

Interestingly, Ankit Gupta has been nominated for elimination this week. If he gets evicted from Bigg Boss 16, he can start the shoot for his new show soon. It remains to be seen if he will get eliminated or not.

The likes of Sreejita De, Vikas Manaktala and Tina Datta have also been nominated. As the voting lines are closed, viewers are expecting a major twist during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

