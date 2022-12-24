    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta’s LAST ADVICE For Priyanka Choudhary Post Elimination Will Leave You Teary Eyed

      By
      |
      BB16: Ankit’s Last Advice for Priyanka post elimination

      It was an interesting Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 16 which was quite high on the entertainment quotient. And while there has been a massive buzz about the elimination, Ankit Gupta has finally been eliminated from the popular reality show. To note, he was nominated with Tina Datta, Sreejita De and Vikas Manaktala. Needless to say, Ankit's elimination has been a heartbreaking moment for Priyanka Choudhary. However, Ankit gave a special last advice to the Udaariyan actress before exiting the house.

      Comments

      MORE BIGG BOSS 16 NEWS

      Story first published: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 22:48 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 24, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X