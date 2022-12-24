BB16: Fans Get Emotional As Priyanka Breaks Down Hugging Ankit Amid Eviction Reports; Ask Her To Stay Strong

Bigg Boss 16 never misses a chance to leave the audience intrigued. After an interesting ration task which was an emotional ride, the Shukravaar Ka Vaar with Salman Khan came with more interesting twists which grabbed the eyeballs. And now, the upcoming eliminations on the popular reality show have been making the headlines. To note, Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Vikas Manaktala and Ankit Gupta have been nominated for elimination this week. And while speculations are rife about who will walk out of the house this weekend, the reports of Ankit's elimination have taken the internet by storm.

Amid Ankit's elimination reports, a new promo of Bigg Boss 16 has surfaced wherein Priyanka Choudhary was seen crying inconsolably while hugging Ankit. Although there hasn't been any official announcement about Ankit's elimination, the promo dropped hints about how Priyanka has been heartbroken and couldn't let go of the Udaariyan actor. As the promo is going viral, fans have come out in Priyanka's support and are asking her to stay strong. A Twitter user wrote, "Abhi trophy lekar aani hai, my queen! Khud ke liye, uske liye, aur hum sabke liye. Sending strength & hugs. Tootna nahi hai bilkul bhi". Another user tweeted, "It'll all be worth it, Woman! Hang in there until you get the trophy home".

Check Out tweets for Priyanka Choudhary as she breaks down amid Ankit Gupta's elimination reports:

I can’t watch #PriyankaChaharChoudhary like this man 😭! Stop milking trp’s #BiggBoss16 by playing w audience’s emotions! Ankiiii boy you deserve better! #AnkitGupta #PriyAnkit



NO ANKIT NO BIGG BOSS pic.twitter.com/EE29xncmPR — nik 🐋 (@los7blancos) December 23, 2022

It'll all be worth it, Woman!

Hang in there until you get the trophy home. #BiggBoss16 #PriyankaChaharChoudhary𓃵 pic.twitter.com/fAp0ByAXne — 𝓐𝓷𝓷𝓲𝓮 ❤️ (@ShahidzAnnie) December 23, 2022

Meanwhile, Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta recently made the headlines as they were seen targeting Archana Gautam during a recent task on Bigg Boss16 wherein the contestants had to talk about each other's pagalpan. During the task, Ankit said, "Kuch logon ko lagta hai ki Archana dil ki achi hai. Archana dil ki bilkul achi nahi hai. Dosti inhe karni aati nahi hai". Priyanka also emphasised a similar point and said, "Archana bahut selfish ladki hai. Ye jo bhi bolti hai na apne matlab ke liye bolti hai. Isko apne ilawa sirf ye main main main main me rehti hai, ise baki kisi se matlab nahi".