Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Breaks Down Hugging Ankit Gupta Amid Elimination Reports; WATCH

Bigg Boss 16 is making massive buzz about the upcoming elimination these days. For the uninitiated, Ankit Gupta, Sreejita De, Vikas Manaktala and Tina Datta have been nominated for elimination. As there are speculations about who will walk out of the show this weekend, there have been reports that Ankit Gupta will be eliminated from the popular reality show. Although an official announcement hasn't been made in this regard yet, the reports have already left the fans heartbroken. Amid this, a new promo has surfaced online wherein Priyanka Choudhary was seen crying her heart out while hugging Ankit.

In the promo, Priyanka was seen breaking down as she held Ankit close. She appeared to be anxious while Ankit was trying to calm her down. The promo gave a glimpse that it was a difficult moment for the Udaariyan actress and she was seen at her weakest on the popular reality show. Although there as been no official announcement about Ankit Gupta's elimination, the promo dropped hints that Priyanka wanted to hold her rumoured beau close to her. This emotional moment between Ankit and Priyanka will leave you teary eyed.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's Emotional Reaction Amid Ankit Gupta's Elimination Reports:

Meanwhile, as Ankit Gupta's elimination reports continue to go rife, his recent reaction to Priyanka's father's letter has also been winning hearts. For the uninitiated, as Priyanka got a letter from her father during the ration task, Ankit was seen wondering that the actress' father didn't mention anything about him. To this, while Sreejita claimed that Priyanka's father might not like Ankit, the latter replied, "iske mummy ko me pasand hu.. mummy pat gyi papa bhi pat jayege". To this, Priyanka and Sreejita asked him, "Pata ke kya krna hai tumko" and Ankit quipped, "I want a contract for one year". Well, if the reports about Ankit's elimination turned out to be true, we will undoubtedly miss the adorable bond between the Udaariyan couple.