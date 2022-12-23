BB16: Fans Demand Ankit Gupta’s Return Amid Reports Of His Elimination; Call Show Unfair

Bigg Boss 16 never disappoints the audience when it comes to coming up with mind-boggling twists on the show. After an exciting ration task, the popular reality show is now making the headlines for the upcoming elimination. For the uninitiated, Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Vikas Manaktala and Ankit Gupta have been nominated for elimination. As speculations are rife about which contestant is likely to walk out of the Bigg Boss house this week, there are reports of Ankit Gupta's elimination doing the rounds on social media. Although an official announcement about which contestant will be eliminated this week hasn't been made, the buzz about Ankit's eviction isn't going down well with the audience.

As the makers unveiled a recent promo of Bigg Boss 16 wherein host Salman Khan was seen having a gala time guests Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza along with the power couple's fun time with housemates, netizens took to the comment section have demanded Ankit's return to the popular reality show. The netizens even called the show biased and unfair. An Instagram user commented, "#bb16 respect your audience why the hell you take nomination Task if don't want it you know that ankit can't be evicted with the votes so you use dirty game with him the most genuine one is outside the house and faker's are inside this is your reality show". Another user took to the comment section and wrote, "Biggboss is so biased.. Jo nikalna chahiye usko nikal ni rhe.. Ankit ko target kar rhe rhe.. Audience vote s kyn ni nikal rhe.. Itni bar sajid n Tina nikle unko ni nikala.. Ankit se ky problem h". Calling the show unfair, one of the user wrote, "You guys are favouring contestants like Archana who did violence and still brought back by makers and evicting a decent personality like Ankit unfairly . I just can't support a show where sanity is not valued".

As an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made, Ankit is currently making the headlines for targeting Archana Gautam with Priyanka Choudhary. During one of the tasks on Shukravaar Ka Vaar, Ankit stated, "Archana dil ki bilkul achi nahi hai". On the other hand, Priyanka emphasised, " Yejo bhi bolti hai na apne matlab ke liye bolti hai. isko apne ilawa sirf ye main main main main me rehti hai, ise baki kisi se matlab nahi".