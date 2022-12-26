Bigg Boss 16: Kamya Calls Ankit’s Elimination ‘Unfair To The Core’: They Did Same With Abhinav Shukla

Ankit Gupta has been recently eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 and this eviction has left everyone brimming with an opinion. For the uninitiated, Ankit was nominated with Tina Datta, Vikas Manaktala and Sreejita De and was eliminated based on the housemates' votes. It was indeed a heartbreaking moment for Ankit's rumoured girlfriend Priyanka Choudhary and she was seen breaking down on national television. While the fans have been wanting to bring back the Udaariyan actor, Kamya Punjabi has termed his eviction unfair in a series of tweets.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Kamya wrote, "This is what they do when they want someone out from the game, ya sabko nominate kar doh ya gharwalo se evict karwa doh! They did the same with #Abhinavshukla n Now #AnkitGupta Unfair to the core!!! #BiggBoss16 LET THE AUDIENCE DECIDE BOSS". In another tweet, Kamya spoke Ankit and Priyanka's game in the house and wrote, "#BiggBoss meh aap chahe kuch bhi karo bas kisika kandha naa bano kyuki uss kisike dushman sabse pehle aapko baahar nikalenge, well I feel #Priyanka will come out even more stronger than before, so for all those who r happy abt #Ankit leaving, Picture abhi baaki hai".

This is what they do when they want someone out from the game, ya sabko nominate kar doh ya gharwalo se evict karwa doh! They did the same with #Abhinavshukla n Now #AnkitGupta

Unfair to the core!!! #BiggBoss16 LET THE AUDIENCE DECIDE BOSS — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Ankit Gupta has also opened up on his elimination and said, "Honestly, I didn't think it would happen. Since Christmas and Salman sir's birthday was approaching in a few days, everyone thought there would be no eviction this week as well. When the episode was shot and even after it was completed, there was no mention of eviction. So, we were relaxed. But after 1 and a half hours, Bigg Boss made an announcement and the eviction happened". When quizzed about who he thinks will be the winner of Bigg Boss 16, Ankit asserted, "Hands down Priyanka! The reason is that all the housemates are so scared of her that they teamed up to target us. It is because somewhere they also know Priyanka is the winner and she is so strong that the rest 12 to 13 people have to come together. Mandli ab paltan ban gayi hain."