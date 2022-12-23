Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Gupta Target Archana Gautam; Say ‘Ye Dil Ki Bilkul Achi Nahi Hai’

Bigg Boss 16 never disappoints the audience and there are no second thoughts about it. The popular reality show recently witnessed an emotional roller coaster ride wherein the contestants got a chance to hear letters from their respective families during the ration task. And now, all eyes are on the Shukravaar Ka Vaar with Salman Khan which will be graced by power couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza. Interestingly, as per the promo, Riteish and Genelia were seen giving an interesting task to the housemates which will once again change the equations in the house.

During the task, the contestants were seen giving a chance to call out each other and they were seen making sharp statements about each other. As Riteish-Genelia asked about the contestant "jo naak me dum karke rakha hai", MC Stan was seen naming Priyanka Choudhary for the same. He stated, "Ye saamne wale ka sunke nahi leti. sawaal bhi ye puchte jawab bhi ye deti". Later, Priyanka and Ankit Gupta were seen targeting Archana Gautam during the task. While Ankit claimed, "Archana dil ki bilkul achi nahi hai", Priyanka emphasised, " Yejo bhi bolti hai na apne matlab ke liye bolti hai. isko apne ilawa sirf ye main main main main me rehti hai, ise baki kisi se matlab nahi". It will be interesting to see how Archana will react to the criticism coming her way.

To note, Archana and Priyanka, who were once touted to be the BFFs in the house, are at loggerheads for a while. In fact, during the ration task, Archana even called Priyanka a 'panauti' after MC Stan was asked to choose between the two for whose family's letter will be read during the task. Archana even claimed that she is not friends with Priyanka and doesn't want to be with her in her life.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 16 is also creating a buzz about the eliminations this week. To note, Ankit, Sreejita De, Vikas Manaktala and Tina Datta have been nominated for elimination. As the speculation is rife about the elimination, it will be interesting to see who will walk out of the show during the weekend.