Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta’s Special Gesture Towards Priyanka Choudhary’s Family Post Elimination Will Make You

Bigg Boss 16 witnessed a heartbreaking moment during the elimination round recently. To note, this week, Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Vikas Manaktala and Ankit Gupta were nominated for elimination. Amid massive speculations about who will walk out of the house, Ankit Gupta was eliminated from the popular reality show. It was indeed a heartbreaking moment for Ankit's rumoured ladylove Priyanka Choudhary who broke into tears after getting to know about Ankit's eviction. As Ankit's eviction and Priyanka's breakdown have left the fans emotional, the Udaariyan actor's special gesture towards his co-star's family will make you go aww.

According to a report published in Bollywood Life, Ankit is not disappointed with his exit from Bigg Boss 16. Instead, the handsome hunk is overwhelmed with the love coming his way post his stint on the popular reality show. The media reports suggested that Ankit went to meet his family soon after his exit from the show. But this isn't all. He reportedly called Priyanka's parents and assured them that the Gathbandhan actress is fine in the house. As per the report, Ankit told Priyanka's parents that she is a fighter and is doing well inside the BB house. Well, this is undoubtedly a sweet gesture by Ankit, isn't it?

Meanwhile, as per the recent promo, Ankit was seen calming Priyanka who was finding it difficult to let him go and felt that he was deliberately targeted by the housemates. This isn't all. Ankit also advised Priyanka to stay strong in the house and gave her his bracelet. On the other hand, Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma were over the moon about Ankit's elimination. In fact, Archana was seen dancing in the house to celebrate Ankit's exit while Soundarya stated that the Udaariyan actor managed to survive on the show for so long just because of Priyanka. It will be interesting to see how Ankit's exit will affect Priyanka's game on the show.