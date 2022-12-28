BB16: Netizens Demand Archana Gautam’s Exit Post Her Ugly Fight With Vikas; Say ‘Enough Of This Torture’

Bigg Boss 16 never fails to intrigue the audience. Each episode brings a new twist in the game and fans are glued to the television screens. After an interesting nomination round, the popular reality show witnessed an intense fight which has left the audience brimming with an opinion. We are talking about the tiff between Archana Gautam and Vikas Manaktala. The duo were seen locking horns over using the gas stove which took an ugly turn after Archana allegedly spilled water in hot oil. As the incident left the housemates divided, the netizens is quite disappointed with Archana's arrogance and have demanded her exit from the show.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, a user commented, "#ArchanaGautam should be thrown out of the #bb16 house right now after tonight's action. She will intentionally threw the warm water in the oil, which can severely burn anyone and cause serious damage". Another user tweeted, "#ArchanaGautam needs to be thrown out immediately! even after second chance lsi she didn't change. Mixture of Hot Water & Hot oil spilled over Priyanka, This could have been fatal for #PriyankaChaharChoudhary". One of the users also tweeted, "#ArchanaGautam needs to be thrown out... Enough of this torture.."

Take a look at tweets demanding Archana Gautam's exit from Bigg Boss 16:

#ArchanaGautam needs to be thrown out... Enough of this torture.. — Suroj الشمس 🦋 (@itsSuroj) December 27, 2022

#ArchanaGautam should be thrown out of the show now. She is unnecessarily creating muddas. — Dimpi Malik (@DimpiMalik4) December 27, 2022

#ArchanaGautam should be thrown out of the #bb16 house right now after tonight’s action. She will intentionally threw the warm water in the oil, which can severely burn anyone and cause serious damage. #throwoutarchanagautam — Samarpit Singh Rathore (@justsamartalks) December 27, 2022

@ColorsTV#ArchanaGautam needs to be thrown out immediately! even after second chance lsi she didn't change.



Mixture of Hot Water & Hot oil spilled over Priyanka, This could have been fatal for #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #PriyanKit#PriyankaPaltan #AnkitBattalion #AnkitGupta𓃵 — Anonymous@1523 (@Anonymous15_23) December 27, 2022

The way #ArchanaGautam gets violent throw water on #PriyankaChaharChoudhary ..it could be very dangerous for priyanka.. #BiggBoss should take some action against her..#PriyanKit#Biggboss16 — Vaibhav (@vabby_16) December 27, 2022

#BiggBoss should remove #ArchanaGautam from the house.. She's such a liar, shameless woman in the history of #BB...#VikasManaktala just kept water on one stove which was not in use n she created a mess... Not sure why #BiggBoss is not taking action against her.Disgusting woman — TrueEmotion (@TrueEmotion_) December 27, 2022

@BiggBoss please throw #ArchanaGautam out of the house.. she is so over confident now thinks she runs the show.. Such a trash she is.. Her voice is giving headache to audience.. This unnecessary poking to everyone is so irritating.. #BB16 #PriyankaChaharChaudhary𓃵 #priyankit𓃵 — mohini (@jinegamohini) December 27, 2022

Full support to vikas #VikasManaktala #ArchanaGautam should be evicted from the house for the violence and this is her 2nd time she thoughts she is the queen of kitchen no one do kitchen work without her permission — Arora (@Arora84418192) December 27, 2022

To note, Archana Gautam is often seen locking horns with the contestants and her arguments with Priyanka Choudhary often becomes the talk of the town. In fact, her offensive choice of words often leaves everyone shocked and disappointed, And while she has been schooled by host Salman Khan in the past, we wonder if Bigg Boss will take any strict action against Archana.

On a related note, eight contestants have been nominated for elimination this week which includes Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Vikas Manaktala, Sreejita De, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Ahluwalia and Priyanka Choudhary. It will be interesting to see who will walk out of the house this week.