Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Looks UNRECOGNISABLE In This Throwback Pic From Her Teen Days

Archana Gautam Photo Credit: Archana Gautam's Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam has been all over the news these days. The model turned politician, who has been one of the most talked about contestants of the show, made heads turn after she got into an ugly fight with Shiv Thakare. Things took a nasty turn after Archana grabbed Shiv from his neck and ended up leaving him bruised. While her actions left everyone shocked, Archana was kicked out of the house for violating the rules of the house.

Needless to say, everyone has been brimming with opinions about what transpired in the house in the recent episode. As Archana continues to make headlines, we have got our hands on a collage of throwback pics of her from her teens wherein she looked unrecognisable. In the pics, which was clicked in 2008, Archana was dressed in a pink shirt and was sporting a short hair dishing out perfect tomboy vibes. Apparently, the pic was clicked at a function and she was all smiles for the camera.

Take a look at Archana Gautam's throwback pic wherein she looked unrecognisable:

archana gautam throwback pics Photo Credit: Archana Gautam Instagram

Meanwhile, there are reports that Archana Gautam will be making a comeback on Bigg Boss 16 soon. In fact, post her elimination, the social media has

been abuzz with tweets demanding her return on the show. In fact, the majority of netizens have been of the opinion that Archana has been the biggest entertainer of the season. According to media reports, Archana will be making an appearance during Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan wherein the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor will be seen warning her about her actions. He will also be seen slamming Shiv for provoking Archana and will decide to give her another chance in the game. It goes without saying that Archana's return to Bigg Boss house will certainly change the game. It will be interesting to see how Archana will change her game post return.