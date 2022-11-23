Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam's Comment Makes Sajid Khan Lose His Temper; Latter Says, 'Aukat Dekh Apni'

Archana Gautam is currently on a fighting spree inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. In the latest episode, she will be seen locking horns with Sajid Khan. In a promo shared by the makers, Archana is seen getting into an ugly spat with Sajid, where both of them will lose their temper and include each other's parents in the argument. The fight takes place in the midst of the ration task.

It must be noted that Bigg Boss has sent a truck filled with food supplies for the housemates and all the housemates are sitting in the truck to get their share of the ration. In the promo video, Sajid says, “The people who get removed think their fathers own the show.” This led to Archana taunting back, 'If my father was this rich then he would have owned the show, you ask your father if he wishes to do so.” Archana's remark results in Sajid losing his temper and yelling at her to get out of the truck.

However, Archana refuses to move from her seat and then Sajid gets down and slams her by saying, 'Aukat dekh apni.’ An irked Archana hits back at him and says, 'Meri maa aur baap pe ja raha hai, apni maa pe jaa, faad ke rakh dungi' (You are going on my parents, I will not spare you). Sajid completely goes bonkers at this point and storms back at her in rage but Shiv and Stan try their best to stop him. Take a look at the promo HERE

Besides Sajid Khan, Archana will also have an argument with Soundarya Sharma in the episode. It all happened when Archana denied Soundarya an item from her grocery haul during the ration task. Sharma, who is vegan, then reminded Gautam that she brings her regular milk instead of opting for vegan alternatives for herself and taunts her for not reciprocating the favor. Archana retorted by saying that she didn’t like a joke Soundarya made on her. The heated argument results in them squabbling with each other. Both, Archana and Soundarya admitted to having learned their lessons and eventually decided to stay away from each other.