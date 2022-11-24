Bigg Boss 16: Are Archana-Soundarya Taking A Jibe At Sajid's #MeToo Controversy In Unseen Video?

Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, is India's biggest and most controversial reality show. Currently, several popular celebrities including Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, and Soundarya Sharma are seen as participants.

The show's name is synonymous with controversies and the current season is no different. Ever since its premiere last month, social media users have been slamming the makers for roping in Sajid Khan as a contestant.

For the unversed, the Housefull filmmaker was accused of sexual harassment by several women during the #MeTooIndia movement. Ever since his name was announced as a Bigg Boss participant, people are urging the makers to eject him from the reality show.

While the Bigg Boss team chose to ignore the requests and Sajid continues to be a part of the show, an unseen video is currently grabbing eyeballs on the internet in which Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma are seen doing the roleplay of a boss and secretary.

In the clip, Archana is seen acting as an owner of a big company while Soundarya wants a job and approaches him. During a conversation, Archana starts asking weird questions and touches Soundarya's shoulders in an inappropriate way.

Open challenge for @ColorsTV



Himmat hai toh ye telecast karke dikhaao.#ArchanaGautam #soundaryasharma Hatsoff 😂👏👏👏

Next time Sajid ke saamne karna aur maza aayega.#BiggBoss16 #BB16 pic.twitter.com/5gWFGLXYyf — 𝙼𝚎𝚍𝚒𝚊 𝙿 𝚃𝚊𝚔 || Forca Portugal 🇵🇹 (@MP_19Tak) November 24, 2022

Social media users are connecting it to Sajid Khan's #MeToo controversy. According to them, Archana and Soundarya are taking an indirect jibe at Sajid.

Reacting to it, a Twitter user wrote, "Sajid apna image Clean karne gya hai....But #ArchanaGautam ye hone nahi degi... Well done Archana....Hello @ColorsTV yr tum logo Sajid ko bolo, beta tum bahar aa jao, nahi toh jo izzat bachi hai thodi-bahut wo bhi chali jayegi."

Another social media user wrote, "#ArchanaGautam u r on fire babyyyy but ye Sajid ke samne karna tha fir usko jo agg lagti maza ata wo aukat n jo Gandhi Gandhi gaali apko diya na ye uske muh pe tamacha hota ek karara."

A third Twitter user said, "Kya himmat haii dono ki wahh national television pe ye act karke dikhna mtlb bohot badi baat amazing."

We wonder how Salman and Sajid would react to this clip.

For the unversed, Archan and Sajid got into an ugly brawl in yesterday's (November 23) episode during a task. While Sajid started it by taunting the 'silbatta queen' of Bigg Boss 16, she gave it back it him. However, the argument soon took an ugly turn and the filmmaker even started a hunger strike to protest against Archana. Later, Bigg Boss intervened and asked Nimrit and Shiv to make Sajid understand that he was overreacting.