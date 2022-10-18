Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Throws Water At Gori Nagori After An Ugly Fight; WATCH

Bigg Boss 16 has been synonymous with tiffs and ugly arguments. After an intense Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan and the much needed reality checks, the BB house witnessed a race to captaincy between Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Choudhary with the former emerging as the new captain. And now, the new episode of Bigg Boss 16 is set to witness another nasty fight and this time between Archana Gautam and Gori Nagori wherein they will be seen trying to get physical with each other.

As per the promo, the argument apparently began with Gori confronting Archana about throwing an avocado. This results in a major fight between the two and they almost ended up getting physical until the housemates intervened. In fact, Priyanka even came to Archana's rescue and asked Gori to blame anyone if only she has seen it. The argument further takes an ugly turn after Archana throws water at Gori which left everyone shocked. Following this, Gori responded by splashing a jug of water at Archana. But the tiff didn't end there as Priyanka claimed to have gotten hurt by Gori during the argument and lashed out at her. The Udaariyaan actress even warned Gori saying, "Mere se pange mat le".

Watch Archana Gautam and Gori Nagori's fight video here:

It will be interesting to see how Bigg Boss will react to this argument. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss also asked housemates to name the contestants who have been contributing the least in the game and the majority named Sumbul Touqeer and Manya Singh. Much to everyone's surprise, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta also named Sumbul during the task. We wonder if this will change the trio's equation.