Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam To Get KICKED OUT From Salman Khan’s Show? Here’s What We Know

BB16: Archana Gautam Kicked Out Of The Show? Photo Credit: Voot

Recommended Video

Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam को Bigg Boss ने किया घर से बाहर, Shiv Thakare के साथ की थी हाथापाई

Bigg Boss 16 never disappoints the audience. Be it about the tiffs, the twists or the entertainment quotient, everything has been on point in this new season of the popular reality show. As BB16 has come up with an interesting ensemble of contestants, there is one contestant who has been making headlines with her continuous tiffs in the house. We are talking about Archana Gautam. She has been touted as one of the most notorious contestants of the season and is often seen locking horns in the house.

As Archana continues to make headlines with taunts and nasty comments, it is reported that she is likely to get kicked out of the Bigg Boss house. As the news came as a shock to everyone, it is reported that the big decision will be taken as Archana broke the biggest rule of the BB house. According to media reports, Archa was thrown out of the house due to physical violence. Although there hasn't been an update about who did she get into a physical fight with, if the reports turned out to be true, it will certainly change the game inside BB house.

To note, the recent promo of Bigg Boss 16 gave a glimpse of Archana getting into an argument with Abdu Rozik and other contestants after she expressed her disappointment with the renowned singer's captaincy. Her opinions didn't go down well with most of the contestants and even Abdu was seen slamming her for annoying him repeatedly.

Meanwhile, the recently held nomination round on Bigg Boss 16 has already changed the equations in the house. For the uninitiated, Gori Nagori, Priyanka Choudhary and Sumbul Touqeer Khan have been nominated for elimination. Needless to say, speculations have begun about which contestant among these three will be walking out of the BB house. Apart from Archana Gautam, who among Gori Nagor, Priyanka and Sumbul deserves to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16? Let us know in the comment section below.