Bigg Boss 16: Arjun Bijlani Slams Manya Singh On Her ‘Just A TV Actress’ Comment’ :Don’t Come To TV If..

The content, fights, and mind games going on in the Bigg Boss 16 house have made the show a hit in its first week itself. The housemates were able to stir up a storm in social media with their controversial statements, be it Shiv Thakare, Gautam Vig, and Archana Gautam making fun of MC Stan's financial status, or Archana demeaning Manya Singh's Miss India crown, or Tina Datta insinuating a romantic relationship between Sumbul Touqeer and Shalin Bhanott. All of them generated quite a buzz on social media, with many celebrities openly expressing their opinions on the happenings in the house. One of the most popular among them is Khatron Ke Khiladi winner Arjun Bijlani

A similar thing happened on Thursday when Manya Singh had a fight with Shreejita De. In the promo for the season's first Weekend Ka Vaar, Manya had an argument with Shreejita when the latter called the former 'innocent' during a conversation. The fight escalated in both tone and location, going from the garden to the living room. In a fit of anger, Manya berated Shreejita by saying that while she represented the country, Shreejita is 'just a TV actress'.

Manya's comment put her in a negative light on social media with many netizens slamming her for her comment. Arjun Bijlani took to Twitter and commented, "I'm sick of people passing comments like Yeh toh TV actress hai or yeh toh tv actor hai....And the funniest thing is they use the platform of TV and pass such comments. Don't come on television if you have such a big problem. TV big hai, tha, aur rahega. #BiggBoss16." Though he didn't directly take Manya's name, it was pretty evident who he was referring to after the promo and the hashtag.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in the web series Roohaniyat: Chapter 2.