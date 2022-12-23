Bigg Boss 16: ‘Game Ke Liye Ye Sab…’ Ex Contestant Slams Sreejita’s Nasty Remarks Against Tina Datta

Bigg Boss 16: Colors TV's controversial reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, has been entertaining viewers ever since its premiere in October this year.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, and Tina Datta among others are currently battling it out against each other inside the Bigg Boss house.

Recently, wild cards Sreejita De and Vikkas Manaktala entered the show giving it a fresh touch as they're trying to make their presence felt. While Vikkas is seen standing up against Shiv and the group several times, Sreejita has been targeting her Uttaran co-star Tina Datta.

In last night's (December 22) episode, she even made some derogatory remarks against Tina while talking to Soundarya Sharma. She said, "bohot logon ke ghar todne ki koshish ki hai isne. Khud ka ghar tabhi bas nahi paya."

Sreejita even claimed that Tina can't live without boys' attention. However, her 'character assassinating' remarks have been receiving huge criticism from viewers. Now, a former Bigg Boss contestant has also slammed her. Well, we're talking about Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh.

Arti, who worked with Tina in Uttaran and still shares a close bond with her, isn't happy with Sreejita's dirty and personal remarks. Talking to ETimes, she said, "I spoke to Tina's mother. She is so worried. Sreejita has met aunty so many times. She didn't even think what her parents would go through after all of this. Is this how a game is played? By passing such dirty and personal remarks? Kuch bhi ho yaar, game ke liye yeh sab karna is stooping to such a low level."

We wonder how Tina would react if she gets to know about Sreejita's statement.

Tonight's (December 23) episode of Shukravaar Ka Vaar with Salman Khan is going to be an interesting one as the host will be seen slamming MC Stan and Shalin for their abusive fights. As it's Christmas weekend, the makers have planned several interesting twists for viewers.

While Maniesh Paul will be seen co-hosting Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza will enter the Bigg Boss house to promote their Marathi film Ved.

Ankit, Sreejita, Vikkas, and Tina are the nominated contestants for this week. While voting lines were closed, the makers might have planned some eviction twists too. Well, only time will tell if someone will bid adieu to the show this time or not.

