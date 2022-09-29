Bigg Boss 16: Bobby Darling, Surbhi Jyoti & Shivin NOT Participating; Aamir Ali Backs Out At Last Moment?

Bigg Boss 16 is all set to hit the television screens soon. Recently, the makers released a few promos that hinted at the theme of the show. They also released a few promos hinting at this season's contestants. However, there are a few other names that are still doing the rounds. A few have clarified that they are not doing it and some of them rejected the show.

As per ETimes TV report, Bobby Darling has been trying to participate in Salman Khan's show. This year also Bobby tried, but couldn't bag the show. Apparently, Bobby is a big fan of the show and watches almost every episode of the show. But is disappointed that she couldn't be a part of the show. Bobby confirmed the same and said, "Nahin hua mera Bigg Boss 16 ke liye."

Also, there have been reports that Surbhi Jyoti and Shivin Narang are confirmed contestants of the season. After long silence, Surbhi reacted to the news of her participation. She took to her Twitter account and clarified that she is not doing Bigg Boss.

The Naagin actress tweeted, "Let me tell you something, I AM NOT DOING BIG BOSS. ✌🏼."

On the other hand, a source close to the actor clarified that he is not doing the controversial reality show as he is busy with other work commitments.

A source close to the actor told ETimes TV, "Yes, Shivin will not be a part of Bigg Boss 16. His name comes up every year, but he is not keen on doing the show. He has other things in the pipeline. Also, Shivin is a private person; he wouldn't want to do it. As of now, he is happy with the way his career is going. He is doing films and OTT projects and doesn't want to take up anything on TV, at least for now. He is super busy right now. His music video is also releasing soon, and he has a few more OTT projects coming up."

As per Tellychakkar report, Aamir Ali, who was offered the show, declined it at the last moment. The reason for the same is unknown.