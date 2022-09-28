Bigg Boss 16 Confirmed Contestants List With Photos: Sumbul Touqeer, Nimrit, MC Stan & Others To Participate

As Bigg Boss 16 nears its television debut, Colors TV has begun airing promos of the confirmed contestants. This season too will see a bunch of interesting participants fighting for their survival in the show. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will host the highly successful show. As the countdown for the show begins, the makers are making sure that the upcoming season is bigger and better and provides wholesome entertainment to its viewers.

The new season of Bigg Boss will premiere on October 1. Salman Khan has piqued audience's curiosity by channelling some iconic villains' avatars like Mogambo, Gabar, and Kancha Cheena. As he promotes the show, the star can be seen mouthing the popular dialogues of these villains with a Bigg Boss twist. As the excitement for the show keeps growing, we bring you the list of confirmed contestants for the new season.

Abdu Rozik



The first confirmed contestant to participate in the show is Tajikistan singer and musician Abdu Rozik. The announcement was made during a press conference that happened on Tuesday evening (September 27) in Mumbai. While introducing Abdu, Salman Khan asked him to sing a few songs before the audience. Salman also revealed that the singer is a part of his upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Abdu Rozik is a Tajikistan singer and performer. His song Ohi Dili Zor made him a star on the internet. He also has a YouTube channel called Avlod Media and has over 580k subscribers. On Instagram, Abdu has a massive following of 3.5 million and has pictures taken with several celebrities. See the promo here

MC Stan, aka Altaf Tadavi

The latest contestant to enter the Bigg Boss house is rapper MC Stan, aka Altaf Tadavi. A promo introducing the rapper was released by the channel. MC Stan can be heard calling Bigg Boss "Bro". However, BB reminds him that he is the boss and not his bro. The promo was captioned as, "Bro kehte kehte udaayenge saare hosh, kyunki ab khelenge Bigg Boss khud in this show!" See promo here



Gautam Vig

Television heartthrob Gautam Vig has been invited by the show makers to be one of the inmates for the upcoming season. Vig's career started as a model and is currently a known face in the TV industry. He has been a part of several popular serials like Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, Tantra, Naamkarann and Ishq Subhan Allah.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwaliya



People's favourite Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who is popularly known as Choti Sarrdarni, has been roped in to be one of the inmates of the Bigg Boss House. In her promo video, Nimrit was introduced with encouraging lines as she spoke to Bigg Boss. Her promo lines followed, "Hindustan ki chhoti bahu hone ke saath saath, main ek lawyer bhi hoon. Iss combination ke saath main kaise haar sakti hu Bigg Boss? ( Aside from being the younger daughter-in-law of Hindustan, I am also a lawyer. With this combination, how can I lose Bigg Boss?) "

Nimrit has also been a Femina Miss India 2018 runner-up.

Sumbul Touqueer



In a new promo, Imli fame Sambul is seen singing "Imli ka boota, beri ka ber." Bigg Boss cuts in and sings, "Imli khatti, kadhwa ber." Sumbul then continues, "Iss season ke hum do sher," Bigg Boss counters her and sings, "Galat, tum ser mein sawa ser." Sambul's pair opposite Fahmaan Khan was immensely loved by the audience. Prior to Imli, she appeared in several shows, including Chandragupta Maurya, Ishaaron Issharon Mein, and Waaris.