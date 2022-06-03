Bigg Boss 16 Contestants List With Photos: Gashmeer Mahajani, Arjun Bijlani, Faisu & Others To Participate?
Bigg Boss is all set to return to small screens with a new season. This time too Salman Khan will be hosting the show. As the viewers are aware the last two seasons although managed to hit headlines, they garner good ratings on TRP/BARC chart. Bigg Boss 16 makers are apparently leaving no stone unturned to make it success this season and they have already begun working on the show. It is being said that the show is in the pre-production stage and the makers have started approaching the celebrities.
Although there is some time for the show to air on television as Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Bigg Boss OTT 2 (digital) are yet to be premiered, it is known fact the celebrities from these shows join Salman's show and vice-versa. As per the rumours doing the rounds, here are the list of contestants who might participate in the controversial reality show that might premiere in October 2022. Take a look!
Gashmeer Mahajani
Gashmeer Mahajani, who became a household name with Star Plus' show Imlie, quit the show and is currently busy with films and web series. It is being said that the actor was offered Bigg Boss 16. However, he recently responded to fans on social media that he will not be doing Bigg Boss. But, you never know! Several actors, who refused to do the show, had participated in it!
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani, who is seen in Smart Jodi along with his wife Neha Swami, has been approached to be a part of the show. Apparently, the talks are on between him and the makers. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same.
Jannat Zubair & Faisal Shaikh
Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh, who will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 16, will apparently be seen in Bigg Boss 16 as well. Again, there is no confirmation about from the actors yet!
Urfi Javed
It is being said that Urfi Javed, who had participated in Bigg Boss OTT and is known for her weird fashion sense, might be seen in Salman Khan's controversial reality show.