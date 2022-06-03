Bigg Boss 16 Contestants List With Photos: Gashmeer Mahajani, Arjun Bijlani, Faisu & Others To Participate?

Gashmeer Mahajani

Gashmeer Mahajani, who became a household name with Star Plus' show Imlie, quit the show and is currently busy with films and web series. It is being said that the actor was offered Bigg Boss 16. However, he recently responded to fans on social media that he will not be doing Bigg Boss. But, you never know! Several actors, who refused to do the show, had participated in it!

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani, who is seen in Smart Jodi along with his wife Neha Swami, has been approached to be a part of the show. Apparently, the talks are on between him and the makers. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same.

Jannat Zubair & Faisal Shaikh

Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh, who will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 16, will apparently be seen in Bigg Boss 16 as well. Again, there is no confirmation about from the actors yet!

Bigg Boss 16 Start Date, Time & Where To Watch Salman Khan's Show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestants Salary: Faisu & Jannat Zubair Highest-Paid Celebs; A Look At Others' Fees

Urfi Javed

It is being said that Urfi Javed, who had participated in Bigg Boss OTT and is known for her weird fashion sense, might be seen in Salman Khan's controversial reality show.