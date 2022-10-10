Bigg Boss 16: DCW Petitions Union Minister Anurag Thakur To Oust Sajid Khan From The Show

Ever since Sajid Khan entered the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16, people, in both social media and real life have been giving varied reactions. Where celebrities like Payal Rohatgi and Shilpa Shinde voiced support for the renowned filmmaker and are in favour of him being given a second chance, a majority of people and celebs are against it and are slamming the makers for bringing him into the show. Actress Mandanna Karimi, one of the alleged victims of Sajid's sexual abuse, even decided to quit Bollywood altogether. Now, the Delhi Commission for Women(DCW) has decided to take action and wrote to Union Minister Anurag Thakur to remove him from the show.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal took to Twitter on Monday and posted a Telegraph article with the caption, "Ten women had accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement. All these complaints show the disgusting mentality of Sajid," In the article, she said that she wrote to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur to demand ousting of Sajid Khan from the controversial show against the allegations of several women.

After the #MeToo allegations came to surface in 2018, Sajid was suspended for a year by the Indian Film and Television Director's Association(IFTDA). He was also asked to step down as the director of Housefull 4 and was replaced by Farhad Samji.

During Bigg Boss 16's premiere, the Housefull director said that he became arrogant at the height of his career and made some grievous mistakes. He hasn't worked in 4 years and has come to the show to humble himself out of the said arrogance.

After Bigg Boss, Sajid will be directing the film 100%, which will star Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill.