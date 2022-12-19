Bigg Boss 16 December 19 Highlights: Tina Gets Into Huge Fight With Archana Over Shalin’s Chicken

The December 19 episode of Bigg Boss 16 commenced with Sumbul Toqueer deciding to bang vessels and wake everyone up. Archana Gautam was seen saying that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is strong because she has Ankit Gupta with her in the house. Shiv Thakare, on the other hand, was seen consoling Archana. Soundarya Sharma and Vikkas are made the new captains along with an office task to decide on the third captain.

However, Vikkas and Soundarya take too long to discuss and this results in Bigg Boss getting angry. As a result, the other contestants were asked to remove one of the captains with a collective vote. The house decided to keep Soundarya while Vikkas got fired from the role. Everyone was then seen wooing Soundarya to make them the captain. Eventually, Soundarya fired Sajid Khan in the final round which made MC Stan and Sreejita De the new captains.

Later, Tina got into a huge fight with Archana over Shalin’s chicken as the latter refused to cook for Shalin as he didn’t allow her to enter the wish-granting library. As a result, Tina taunted her about not having any friends while Archana went on Datta’s 'level’ and 'aukat’ and even bought up 'zuzu’ in the heated argument. In the meantime, Sajid was upset over Soundarya’s decision while Stan was upset about the fact that Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia took his name for being fired.

New captain Stan was then seen dividing the house duties but Priyanka got in a fight over being asked to make the lunch by herself. This was followed by Archana and Soundarya sitting down to talk and patch up after their big fight. The episode ended with Archana jokingly asking the 'mandali’ to not to support Ankit. They all then promised in a fun way that they would make sure Ankit leaves the house.