Bigg Boss 16 December 7 Highlights: Shiv Opens Up About His Ex-Girlfriend, Bigg Boss Suspends Captaincy Task

The December 7 episode of Bigg Boss 16 commenced with Shalin acting in a weird manner with Tina. It must be noted that Shalin has distanced himself from Tina and they did not even sleep in the same room. Nimrit, on the other hand, was seen clarifying things with Sajid. Kaur said that she is not a weak contestant and pulled up Sajid for not standing by her side.

Meanwhile, Shiv opened up on falling in love on Bigg Boss Marathi and showed the tattoo he dedicated to his ex-girlfriend he met on the reality show. Later, Bigg Boss called Ankit the creative director of the show, and trolled him for his comments on the editing process. Ankit then picked his favorites to become the new captain and named Priyanka, Shalin, Tina, Sumbul, and Soundarya as the contestants who could be elected as the new 'raja' of the house.

Bigg Boss 16: Vikkas Manaktala To Enter As A Wild Card; Reveals His Biggest Competition On The Show; Watch

Soon, Bigg Boss divided the house into two teams for the new task which saw 'King' Ankit's favorites going up against the non-favorites. Later in the game, we saw Ankit disqualifying Abdu from becoming the new king of the house. Gupta opined that Abdu gets easily influenced by other housemates. This was followed by Soundarya being given an opportunity to become the new captain of the house.

Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash To Make Their Bollywood Debut Together? Here’s What We Know

Soundarya had to prevent the housemates from breaking out of the Bigg Boss jail and Ankit decided to stick by his decision and disqualified the 'qaidis’ of the house in the new task. This was followed by Bigg Boss suspending the captaincy task and the 'qaidis' losing their chance to become the new 'king' or 'queen'.