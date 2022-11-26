Bigg Boss 16: Did Salman Khan Actually Cheat On Kajol 24 Years Ago? Watch Promo To Find Out

Bigg Boss 16 has been generating a lot of buzz since its debut. Audiences eagerly wait to watch the show, especially the Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode. The episode gets much more entertaining as several Bollywood stars appear on the show to promote their upcoming movies and have fun interactions with Bigg Boss host Salman Khan and the house contestants.

For the latest, the makers of Bigg Boss 16 have released a promo where actress Kajol and actress-director Revathy join Khan for the Shanivaar Ka Vaar special. The two lady celebrities will grace the show to promote their upcoming film, Salaam Venky. The emotional-drama movie has been directed by Revathy and will release in theatres on December 9.

Taking to their social media pages, Bigg Boss 16 makers shared a promo video on Twitter and wrote, "Do you wanna witness masti? Then get ready to watch Kajol and Salman Khan slay tonight on #ShanivaarKaVaar! Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot."

Salman in the video is seen welcoming Kajol on the Bigg Boss stage. He then recalls the time when he and Kajol worked together for the first time in Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. However, the Tanaji star stops him and reminds him of how he cheated on her with the eye-staring game during the scene's shoot 24 years ago.

Later, Salman and Kajol are seen recreating a popular scene from their romantic film, in which the two of them have to stare into each other's eyes without blinking. Fans will see Kajol and Salman reuniting after 24 years. For the unfamiliar, both actors starred together in Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, which came out in 1998. In the film, Salman and Kajol play a staring contest during the film's shooting, and Salman cheats with Kajol by winking at her.

The scene comes as a refreshing memory from the 90s and the promo is funny and guarantees a nostalgic ride for the audiences.

Talking about Salaam Venky, Kajol will be seen emulating the role of a mother named Sujata to a terminally ill son named Venky (Vishal Jethwa) and their journey. The film also stars Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ahana Kumra, and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. Salaam Venky is hitting theatres on December 9. It will also have a special cameo by Aamir Khan.

The film has been directed by yesteryear actress Revathi. Salman Khan and Revathi have worked in 1991 film Love and later worked in Phir Milenge, which was her directorial debut in Hindi film industry. The film was based on the subject of AIDS and the challenges that the patients have to go through in society. The film was released in 2004 and starred Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles.

Salaam Venky is Revathi's second full-length feature Hindi movie.