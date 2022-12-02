‘Didn’t Have Shetty In My Name’ Divya Agarwal Trolls Shamita; Refuses To Enter Bigg Boss 16 Even As Guest
Divya Agarwal made her presence felt in the entertainment industry after participating in popular reality shows like MTV Splitsvilla 10 and MTV Ace of Space. Last year, she created history by becoming the first winner of Bigg Boss OTT.
While the digital version of India's biggest reality show saw many popular names including Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, and Ridhima Pandit among others as participants, Divya won hearts and walked away with the winner's trophy.
During her sting in the show, Divya's rivalry with Mohabbatein actress Shamita Shett grabbed many eyeballs. They never really liked each other and were always pitted against each other on Bigg Boss OTT.
Later, on Bigg Boss 15 too, they indulged in a verbal fight when Divya appeared on the Colors show as a guest. While the show ended earlier this year and currently Bigg Boss 16 is being aired on the channel, Divya has again taken a dig at Shamita in a recent interview.
Divya
also
cleared
that
she's
not
at
all
interested
in
participating
in
reality
shows
right
now
and
won't
enter
Bigg
Boss
16
even
as
a
guest.
Talking
about
staying
away
from
reality
shows
in
an
interview
with
ETimes,
she
said,
"I
was
being
offered
reality
shows
after
Abhay
and
I
didn't
want
to
do
them.
I
don't
want
to
continue
with
reality
shows
anymore,
especially
Bigg
Boss.
The
only
reality
show
I
have
been
keen
on
doing
has
been
Jhalak
Dikhhla
Jaa
but
that
didn't
happen
this
year."
After winning Bigg Boss OTT, there were constant rumours that she'll participate in Bigg Boss 15 as well just like her co-contestants. However, that didn't happen. Talking about what went wrong last year, Divya stated, "It was disappointing for a lot of fans too. When they expect a lot from us and they call us for the show. I remember when things were said when I went to the main show and I was told 'Aapko bulaya nahi'. All I understood is that this is it now, I don't want to continue. I have always loved reality shows but looking at this season of Bigg Boss, even if they call me as a guest. I wouldn't wish to go."
On being asked if she got a call from the Bigg Boss makers, Divya took an indirect dig at Shamit and added, "That's what happened in OTT, I was told that the one who wins the OTT season will go to the main show. This conversation happened before joining the show but then I was equally clueless as the audience. I think I didn't have Shetty in my name so I wasn't there."
We wonder how Shamit would react to this.