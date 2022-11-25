Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan’s Show To Have Double Elimination? Here’s What We Know

Sumbul Touqeer Khan , Soundarya Sharma Among The Nominated Contestants

To note, this week five people were nominated for elimination. While Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam and Ankit Gupta were nominated during the task, MC Stan has been nominated for elimination for four weeks post his ugly fight with Shalin Bhanot in the house.

No Elimination on Bigg Boss 16

As there have been speculations about who will be walking out of the house this week, the audience has been putting in all the efforts to save their favourite contestant. It was reported that Sumbul, Ankit and Soundarya have high chances to get eliminated. However, amid the speculations, a recent update suggested that Bigg Boss 16 will reportedly not have any elimination this week.

Bigg Boss 16 To Have Double Elimination

However, there is apparently a twist to the decision of having no elimination this week. According to a report published in Bollywood Life, Bigg Boss 16 will be having double elimination next week. It will be interesting to see if there will be new nominations next week or the name nominated contestants will be facing the elimination

First Wild Card Entry Of Bigg Boss 16

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 16 is set to witness its first wild card entry soon. It is reported that Sumbul's rumoured boyfriend Fahmaan Khan will be the first wild card contestant of the season and will be seen entering the show to guide and encourage Sumbul. In fact, in the promo, Sumbul was seen getting teary eyed as she saw Fahmaan making a way inside the house. The latter even claimed that he came to the show as he felt Sumbul needed him.