Bigg Boss 16: Popular Former Contestants Troll Sajid Khan; Say ‘Archana Gautam Was 100% Right’

Sajid VS Archana In ‘Bigg Boss 16’

During the task, Sajid taunted Archana about how she was begging to return to the show after getting ejected a few weeks back. Reacting to it, Archana stated that he's an expert in 'blackmailing.' Sajid then replied, "Hakale jaane wale logon ko lagta hai unka baap chalata hai show [The people who get thrown out of the house think their fathers run the show]". Archana again commented, "Mera baap itna ameer hote toh woh Bigg Boss ko chala sakte, aap apne papa ko bol dijiye na woh chala lenge [If my father was this rich he would have owned the show. Why don't you ask your father if he wishes to run the house]."

Sajid Khan’s Hunger Strike

Archana's reply irked Sajid who lost his calm and said, "Tune mere baap ka naam liya. Chal utar (How dare you mentioned by father, now get out of the truck)." Soon, the argument escalated and Sajid started a hunger strike to protest against her.

Reaction Of ‘Bigg Boss 14’ Finalist Rahul Vaidya

Sharing his thoughts about the incident, Rahul Vaidya tweeted, "Sajid pehle baap pe gaye ... today Archana was 100 % right. And I think Sajid further went on to abuse Archana's mom .. how's that acceptable?? That was below the belt. Baaki sab gharwale aaj darpok aur chamche bane! #chamche"

Gauhar Khan Called Out Sajid’s ‘Double Standards’

'Bigg Boss 7' winner Gauahar Khan said, "Such victim card after everyone being so elitist! What wrong did Archana do ???? Taane ka jawaab dena galat hai . Sab Archana pe chadh jaate hain .. Tina ne Bina sune uske khandan ko road chaap bola , baaki toh uspar nahi chadein ! #doublestandards"

Sajid’s Comments Irked Urvashi Dholakia

The 'Bigg Boss 6' winner stated, "Profession ki baat toh you started Sajid by addressing everyone in the captain's room by telling everyone ke "1200 votes Mile thay usko" (Archana)..u basically slaughtered her and when she sarcastically said u are the best director..u lost it! Haha."

Archana Hasn’t Changed A Bit

Taking a dig at Sajid, Urvashi added, "And just to set the record straight Archana hasn't changed one bit since day one! She has been exactly this way. But clearly, others have changed. Peacemaker Sajid evidently has taken a 360* turn in behaviour. Why now? Coz her game has turned on him?"