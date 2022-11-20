Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Gautam Calls Shiv Thakare ‘Dirtiest Player’; Reacts To Infamous Bathroom Incident

Gautam On What Led To His Elimination

When asked if he got evicted as people targeted him due to his relationship with Soundarya, Gautam said, "I was asked for clarifications and justifications in almost everything. It was manageable till it was only about me. However, when I and Soundarya came together and allegations were put against both of us simultaneously, I had to protect her from those things. Somewhere, her nature became a little overprotective because she wasn't happy with me talking or spending time with people who were behind all this. She was right at her place, but that overprotectiveness backed me down a little in the game."

Gautam On The Infamous Bathroom Incident

Sharing his perspective about the whole bathroom incident with Soundarya, he added, "Usmei koi galti nahi thi, it wasn't even planned. I just went inside because I was a little frustrated. If you have seen, she (Soundarya) came inside after a while and if there was something wrong in my mind, I would have removed the mic. But, it wasn't planned. She just came inside and hugged me for 15 minutes to calm me down. At the end of the day, we were together. It wasn't with anyone else, it was with my girl. So, I don't think it was a big issue but Bigg Boss mei aur koi issue nahi mil raha tha unko, so they picked it up. I don't feel ashamed at all in this because I was with her only. Things were very genuine, and clear. Let people think whatever they want. We can't do anything about it."

Gautam On Future Plans With Soundarya

When asked if he's going to continue his relationship with Soundarya outside the 'Bigg Boss' house, Gautam further said, "Of course, why not. That's the main scenario because we live together 24*7 on the show and see deeply inside each other. Main toh baahar hai, because we're from different working cultures, timings, and friends, everyone is there, right? How we'll cope with that and be together? It's a challenge but let's see, how it'll go."

Gautam On Making A Wild-Card Entry

After coming out, Gautam also expressed his wish to re-enter the 'Bigg Boss 16' house as a wild-card contestant and stated, "I think, according to me, there are still people like Sumbul, Ankit, MC Stan, and Nimrit who need people and groups to survive in the game. They have no individual stand. If I get a chance to re-enter as a wild card, of course, I will go back, and why not. I got eliminated but I deserved to stay there. Also, I'm now getting to know what people talked a lot behind my back and I need to answer them. So now, it'll be fun."

Shiv Thakare Is The Dirtiest Player

When asked to name a contestant who is playing the dirtiest game, Gautam concluded, "Shiv is the dirtiest player because game is everything to him. Also, he has kept people with him only for support. Even while talking to girls, he goes straight to their parents. He doesn't respect girls. Shiv tries to be respectful but he straightaway attacks people on a personal level during fights. Matlab, ek tehzeeb hoti hai, tameez hoti hai, even if you're fighting with people, don't make it dirty. That's what he always does. Woh kisika nahi hai, he's solo but shows that he's with everyone."