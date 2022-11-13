Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Gori Nagori Blames THIS Person For Her Elimination From Salman Khan’s show
The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 16 always come with interesting twists. While Salman was seen schooling Shiv Thakare for provoking Archana Gautam, the latter is also set to make a comeback in the house now. Amid this, the eliminations also made the headlines. For the uninitiated, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gori Nagori and Sumbul Touqeer Khan were nominated for eviction this week. And as the initial promos dropped hints of Priyanka's eviction, it was Gori who got evicted from the BB house.
Needless to say, her eviction came as a shock to everyone. Though Gori accepted her elimination from Bigg Boss 16 gracefully, she has now opened up on the same and blamed one person for her exit from the house. To note, Gori is the third contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 after Sreejita De and Manya Singh. Talking about her journey on the popular reality show in an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat, Gori called it a bitter sweet feeling. She also made several shocking revelations about the housemates. Gori further criticised Archana Gautam's violent behaviour towards Shiv. However, Gori emphasised that she was provoked. From friendship with Sajid Khan, Shiv, MC Stan to enmity with Nimrit Ahluwalia, here's what Gori said:
Gori Reveals The Reason For Her Elimination
During the conversation, Gori blamed herself for her elimination. The renowned dancer stated that she wasn't active during the last week and didn't feel like being on the show anymore. Gori stated that she can't change herself for a game and was ready to get out of the show.
Gori Doesn’t Want To See Shiv Again
She also emphasised that while she had a great equation with Sajid Khan, Shiv and MC Stan initially, she doesn't consider them her friend anymore as they never trusted her. In fact, Gori also asserted that she wouldn't like to see Shiv ever again.
Gori Nagori Can Never Be Friends With Nimrit Ahluwalia
Gori further asserted that Shiv's proximity with Nimrit was the reason behind her differences with the former. She asserted that she initially tried creating a bond with the Choti Sarrdaarni actress, however, she soon realised that they can never be friends. In fact, Gori also blamed Nimrit for her differences with her group including Sajid, Stan, Shiv and Abdu Rozik.
Shalin Bhanot And Tina Datta Are Fake: Gori
Gori didn't stop here. She also spilled beans about the ongoing love angles in the house and stated that Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma's relationship is genuine. However, she also mentioned that Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's equation is fake and they are just doing it for the show.