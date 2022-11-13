Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Gori Nagori Blames THIS Person For Her Elimination From Salman Khan’s show

Gori Reveals The Reason For Her Elimination

During the conversation, Gori blamed herself for her elimination. The renowned dancer stated that she wasn't active during the last week and didn't feel like being on the show anymore. Gori stated that she can't change herself for a game and was ready to get out of the show.

Gori Doesn’t Want To See Shiv Again

She also emphasised that while she had a great equation with Sajid Khan, Shiv and MC Stan initially, she doesn't consider them her friend anymore as they never trusted her. In fact, Gori also asserted that she wouldn't like to see Shiv ever again.

Gori Nagori Can Never Be Friends With Nimrit Ahluwalia

Gori further asserted that Shiv's proximity with Nimrit was the reason behind her differences with the former. She asserted that she initially tried creating a bond with the Choti Sarrdaarni actress, however, she soon realised that they can never be friends. In fact, Gori also blamed Nimrit for her differences with her group including Sajid, Stan, Shiv and Abdu Rozik.

Shalin Bhanot And Tina Datta Are Fake: Gori

Gori didn't stop here. She also spilled beans about the ongoing love angles in the house and stated that Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma's relationship is genuine. However, she also mentioned that Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's equation is fake and they are just doing it for the show.