EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 16 Not To Have Media Round; Here’s Why

Bigg Boss 16 is one of the most talked about reality shows on Indian television. The popular reality show has come up with an interesting ensemble of contestants who are not just entertaining the audience with their game but are also putting in every effort to secure a place in the house. From love stories to controversies, Bigg Boss 16 has all the elements of an entertainment show. Amid this, the audience has been eagerly waiting for the media round on the show wherein the contestants will be facing some sharp questions from media personnel.

However, Filmibeat has exclusively learnt that Bigg Boss 16 will not have any media round this time. We have learnt that the makers took the decision because of Sajid Khan who is among the contestants of the popular reality show. It is reported that Sajid Khan's team has requested makers in order to avoid any questions regarding MeToo on national television. To recall, Sajid Khan was accused of sexual harassment by several actresses including Sherlyn Chopra, Saloni Chopra, Mandana Karimi, etc during the MeToo Movement a couple of years ago.

Meanwhile, Sajid Khan is grabbing eyeballs with his game in the house and is often touted to be the mastermind of the BB house. In fact, his bond with Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik has also been winning millions of hearts as Sajid is often seen standing tall with the duo. Besides, Sajid is also known for sharing a great equation with Nimrit and Sumbul.

Talking about Bigg Boss 16, the popular reality show witnessed an interesting twist with the nomination process wherein four contestants have been nominated for elimination this week. To note, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Nimrit Ahluwalia were nominated during the task while MC Stan has already been nominated for four weeks by Bigg Boss post his violent fight with Shalin Bhanot. It will be interesting to see who will walk out of the BB house this week.