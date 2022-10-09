Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan Reacts To Sumbul Touqeer And Shalin Bhanot’s Bond; Roots For Imlie Co-Star

Bigg Boss 16 has been the talk of the town ever since it was launched. From the interesting list of contestants to engaging tasks, the popular reality show is leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audience. Amid this, the in-house equation of the housemates has also been making the headlines. In fact, Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer's growing proximity has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs and there are speculations of a romantic angle brewing between them. And now, Sumbul's Imlie co-star Fahmaan Khan has reacted to the rumours.

Talking to BollywoodLife, Fahmaan stated that everyone has a different perspective to things. "Good, bad or ugly, you'll face everything in Bigg Boss. There are people for you and against you. I see a different perspective to it. Everyone has a different perspective. We are human beings, and this is inevitable. I am not annoyed with such talk. I have my own perspective on what is happening inside between Sumbul Touqeer - Shalin and the others," he added.

Furthermore, the actor rooted for Sumbul and said he has been watching Bigg Boss 16 because of her. Fahmaan said, "I know she is feeling a bit out of place. But that is how the show is. I am sure she will soon get back her mojo".

For the uninitiated, there has been a buzz about Sumbul and Fahmaan's love affair. However, neither of them confirmed the news. Instead, the Imlie duo always maintained a 'just friends' stance.