Bigg Boss 16: Faisal Shaikh To Enter As Wild-Card? Here’s What Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Finalist Said

India's most loved reality show Bigg Boss returned to our TV screens with its sixteenth season last month and has been performing consistently well on the TRP charts.

In Bigg Boss 16, many popular names like Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sajid Khan, Tina Datta, Ankit Gupta, Soundarya Sharma, Abdu Rozik, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan among others are currently seen as participants and fans are loving them.

It's been around two months and no wild card contestant has yet entered the show. In the past few days, several interesting names have been doing the rounds as the probable wild card entry.

In a recent interview, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu also opened up about Bigg Boss 16 and revealed if he would like to enter the reality show as a wild card participant or not.