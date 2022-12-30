Bigg Boss 16: Fans Call Shiv Thakare 'Mastermind' As He Ruins Shalin Bhanot's Plans Against Sumbul Touqeer

Bigg Boss 16 update: Shiv Thakare trended on Twitter after he foiled Shalin Bhanot's plans during a recent task in Salman Khan's show. Fans hailed him as a mastermind after the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner made Shalin's move unsuccessful, showcasing his strong headed personality.

BIGG BOSS 16: HOW SHIV THAKARE RUINED SHALIN BHANOT'S PLANS

As part the new task, the contestants were supposed to come up with sensational headlines and share it with the editors, who would publish them. The contestant with no news against him/her would get saved from elimination. When Shalin Bhanot tried to convince Shiv Thakare to publish a negative news against Sumbul Touqeer and continue her nomination, the latter refused and gave a logical explanation.

Shiv clearly told Shalin that this was a planned news, maintaining that it was an individual game and if other people also target Sumbul, he wouldn't publish her news.

FANS CALL SHIV THAKARE 'MASTERMIND' OF BIGG BOSS 16

Fans hailed Shiv Thakare for showcasing presence of mind and having a great understanding of the game. They also praised him for standing strong for his friend Sumbul Touqeer and saving her from nominations.

BIGG BOSS 16: SHIV THAKARE BECOMES CAPTAIN FOR THIRD TIME

On a related note, Shiv Thakare emerged as the new captain of the house after the audience voted in his favour. He defeated his close pals MC Stan and Abdu Rozik in a task that was conducted to determine the next captain. Be it his epic one-liners or positive attitude, the reality TV star won the hearts of the people with his charm, making them vote for him.

Interestingly, Shiv became the first contestant to became the captain for the third time.

Do you think Shiv Thakare deserves to be called the 'Mastermind' of Bigg Boss 16 house?