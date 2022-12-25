Lost All Respect: Bigg Boss 16 Fans SLAM Archana As She Mocks Priyanka, Dances To Celebrate Ankit’s Eviction

Bigg Boss 16 update: Archana Gautam received flak on social media for mocking Priyanka Choudhary and celebrating Ankit Gupta's elimination from Salman Khan's popular reality show. While the other contestants reminded her not to laugh at someone's eviction, the actress and politician continued to take a dig at PriyanKit. This didn't go down well with the fans of the show. They expressed their displeasure over the way Archana behaved after Ankit's shocking eviction.

BIGG BOSS 16: ARCHANA MOCKS PRIYANKA CHOUDHARY

Archana Gautam, who has turned into an arch rival to Priyanka Choudhary, took a jibe at her as Ankit Gupta bid adieu to the Bigg Boss 16 house. She mocked the Udaariyaan actress, saying that she would now see how the latter survives in the show without her 'kandha' Ankit Gupta.

The 29-year-old even danced to celebrate Ankit's eviction, leaving everyone shocked. She also talked behind Priyanka's back in her interaction with Soundarya Sharma. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia refused to talk to her when she attacked Priyanka and Ankit in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode once the makers announced that Ankit would get evicted from the show.

Archana even hinted towards naming Ankit Gupta during the voting, asking Mandali members to vote him out. Her conspiracy was visible on the camera.

BIGG BOSS 16: NETIZENS SLAM ARCHANA GAUTAM, CALL HER 'VICIOUS'

Fans lashed out at Archana Gautam for her antics after the promo from tomorrow's episode went viral on the internet. One user tweeted, "Look at Archana she has lost all respect. She can't be a friend of anyone."

"Archana Gautam can be vicious that's who she is she owns it honestly screech knew this don't expect her to be different when you're disloyal to her. This is why #SumbulTouqeerKhan kept a distance and cordial don't invite the wolf in #BiggBoss16," another user wrote on the micro-blogging site.

On a related note, Bigg Boss 16 grand finale will now air in February 2023, instead of next month. The reality show has received an extension of four weeks, all thanks to the amazing response on social media and television. The makers extended the season keeping in mind the success of BB 16 on all platforms.

