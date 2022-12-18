Bigg Boss 16 update: After Abdu Rozik’s Exit, Fans Want THIS Contestant To Become Next Captain. See Tweets

Bigg Boss 16: Who will replace Abdu Rozik as the new captaincy contender? This is the question that has been asked by fans ever since the singer made an exit from the BB 16 house. Abdu, who became a contender for captaincy after Ankit Gupta decided to support him, had to leave the show due to undisclosed reasons.

MC STAN, PRIYANKA OR ANKIT, WHO WILL BECOME NEXT CAPTAIN?

If the latest buzz is to be believed, the makers will be replacing Abdu Rozik as a contender since he is no longer a part of the show. A task will be created to determine who will become the new captain of the show and join Soundarya Sharma and Vikas Manaktala.

As Abdu Rozik got eliminated from Bigg Boss 16, a task will be conducted to select the third member, who will serve as a captain. Amid rumours of the task, netizens expressed their desire to see either MC Stan or Archana Gautama as the next captain.

While Archana earlier became a captain, MC Stan never got a chance to rule the Bigg Boss 16 house by winning the captaincy task. A certain section of social media users even want Ankit Gupta to become the next captain as he helped Abdu in securing the chance by letting go of his family's letter.

One user tweeted, "Ankit will be the Third one because he chose Abdu's Captaincy.... That's a Fair Deal." Check out the screenshots of a few tweets!

BIGG BOSS 16 CAPTAINCY CONTENDERS

Soundarya Sharma and Vikas Manaktala are the two contenders for captaincy in the BB 16 house. Soundarya secured the opportunity after Sajid Khan chose captaincy contendership for her during a special task.

Vikas, who entered the show as a wildcard contestant, became a contender after Tina Datta used her special power. It remains to be seen who will get the advantage and join the two in the captaincy task.

Last week, Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer ruled the BB 16 house as the Queens of the show. Interestingly, Soundarya got a special power when she pressed the buzzer twice, gaining advantage in the tasks.

The Ranchi Diaries actress also saved Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta from nominations by using her power. Will she turn out to be second-time lucky? Only time will tell.

ANOTHER FIGHT IN BIGG BOSS 16

Just when we thought that Priyanka Choudhary and Archana Gautam had resolved their issues, the duo locked horns with each other over ration. After Archana called Priyanka a 'chamchi', the Udaariyaan actress hit back at her and reminded her that she didn't prove her royalty to a single person in the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Shalin Bhanot and Ankit Gupta also slammed Archana Gautam after she lost her calm and attacked the other housemates. Shalin even took a dig at the actress-politician's height while engaging in a war of words with her.

Whom do you wish to see as the next captain of the BB 16 house? Do share your thoughts with by tweeting @Filmibeat.

Stay tuned for more updates.