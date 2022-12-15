Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan SLAMS MC Stan For Calling Priyanka Choudhary 'Shemdi', Says 'No Man In The House...

Gauahar Khan expressed her displeasure over the way MC Stan behaved inside the Bigg Boss 16 house in past few days. The Bigg Boss 7 winner shared a tweet on Thursday (December 15) morning, calling out the male housemates of the show for not correcting MC Stan when he used derogatory words for Priyanka Choudhary.

GAUAHAR KHAN CALLS OUT MC STAN

The actress-model didn't mince her words while slamming the rapper for his poor behaviour in Bigg Boss 16. She pointed out that none of the men slammed MC Stan when he said that he wouldn't talk to Priyanka Choudhary as she is a 'woman'.

Gauahar Khan, who is quite vocal about her thoughts, expressed her shock after no male contestant corrected MC Stan and reminded him of his mistake.

"We talk so much about respecting women in our country , n yet no man in the house has the courage to speak against someone who says, tu aurat hai tere se toh baat bhi nahi karna , shemDi is how a woman is getting spoken to ... n that's alright?," Gauahar Khan tweeted.

GAUAHAR KHAN WANTS ANKIT GUPTA TO WIN BIGG BOSS 16

The Tandav star said that she would be happy if Ankit wins Bigg Boss 16. Praising the Udaariyaan actor, she said that he is dignified and stands tall even when people make 'rubbish claims' about him. She also said that she loves his positive attitude in the show.

"The man makes sense , stands tall even if there's so many rubbish claims made on him , dignified ! Love his attitude," Gauahar wrote on the micro-blogging site. Check out her viral tweet!

BIGG BOSS 16 ELIMINATION

If gossip mills are to be believed, the makers have scrapped elimination once again. As the voting lines are closed this week, viewers can expect a new twist. It remains to be seen if the nominated contestants will get another chance or one of them will be sent to the secret room in Bigg Boss 16.

