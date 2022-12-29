‘Her Feelings Were Fake’: Bigg Boss 16’s Gautam Singh Vig Angry With GF Soundarya’s ‘I Don’t Miss Him’ Comment

Gautam Says He Was Being Stupid

Reacting to Soundarya's 'I don't miss him' comment, Gautam told ETimes, "I have been supporting her outside. So, now when you say that you don't miss me anymore on national television, how do you justify the time we spent together we had during those 50 days we spent together? So, what has happened in two-three weeks that she doesn't miss me anymore? It makes me wonder whether it was situational and a relationship of convenience from her side. I realise now I was being stupid to believe it all when everyone kept telling me that it wasn't real from her side."

Gautam Is Hurt By Soundarya’s Statement

He added, "I am hurt by her statement and feel used, especially when she laughed along with Archana who mocked me. Whatever she has said recently, it looks like her feelings for me were fake. How else does one explain this sudden change of heart?"

Gautam Don’t Think Soundarya Will Meet Him Outside

Now, Gautam is clear that he isn't going to initiate a conversation whenever he comes face-to-face with Soundarya. The actor concluded, "Teen-Chaar hafte mein bhool gayiin hain toh I don't think baahar aane ke baad she will meet me. Unki taraf se shaayad utna hi tha. If that's her game plan good luck to her. People are getting to see everyone's real side."

Gautam’s Re-Entry In Bigg Boss 16 As Wild Card

After his eviction, Gautam expressed his wish to re-enter the Bigg Boss 16 house as a wild card contestant. While Sreejita De and Vikkas Manaktala recently made wild card entries, there's still no update on Gautam's re-entry.

Gautam’s New Show With Ankit Gupta

As per the ongoing buzz, Gautam has bagged the lead role in Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta's upcoming show alongside Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant Ankit Gupta. However, an official announcement is still awaited. Keep watching this space for more updates!