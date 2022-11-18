Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig To Get Eliminated From Salman Khan’s Show?

Shalin Bhanot

Shalin has been one of the most talked about contestants on the show. Be it his rants about not getting enough chicken or his proximity with Tina Datta, Shalin makes sure to be in the limelight in the house. In fact, the way he changed the game during the nomination task has also won hearts.

Tina Datta

The Uttaran actress has been one of the strongest contestants in the show. She has her goals set and doesn't let her emotions get in her way. Though Tina's proximity with Shalin does make headlines, the actress has also been known for her active participation and strong opinions.

Soundarya Sharma

Soundarya Sharma has emerged as Nimrit Ahluwalia's arch rival. She has been making headlines for her bond with Archana Gautam at the moment along with her relationship with Gautam Vig. From their kissing moments on national television to their tiffs, everything about Soundarya and Gautam's relationship has been making headlines.

Gautam Vig

Bigg Boss 16's blue eyed boy has been creating a massive buzz for his love affair with Soundarya and his animosity with Shalin. Interestingly, Gautam has been often called out for faking his relationships in the house. Be it Salman Khan or Karan Johar, everyone has targeted him for faking a love affair to secure a place in the house. Over all, his contribution in the game has reduced tremendously of late.

Bigg Boss 16 Elimination Verdict

Given their recent performances in the house, there is a high possibility that Gautam Vig will be seen walking out of the BB house this week. In fact, the social media is also abuzz with tweets about Gautam's elimination. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

A love story comes to an end

Well, be it Shalin, Tina, Gautam or Soundarya- this week's elimination will definitely end one of these two love stories in the house. Indeed it is going to be a tough fight for survival.