Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig’s THROWBACK Pic With Salman Khan Proves He Is A True Fanboy

Bigg Boss 16 never fails to disappoint the audience and the contestants. The popular reality show is coming up with mind boggling twists which end up changing the game in the house. Recently, Gautam Vig left everyone in grave shock after he sacrificed the entire house's ration to get captaincy. It had left everyone brimming with an opinion and even the house has been divided over the issue. Even Salman Khan was seen expressing his disappointment over Gautam's decision.

Needless to say, Gautam has been one of the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss 16 these days. Amid this, we have got our hands on a throwback pic of the Pinjara Khubsurti Ka actor wherein he was seen posing with Salman Khan and it proved that he is a true fanboy. In the pic, Gautam looked handsome in his golden kurta pyjama with a golden jacket with a red border. On the other hand, Salman was dressed in a blue coloured printed shirt with a red blazer. This selfie was apparently clicked on Bigg Boss set. Gautam had captioned the image as, "When you worked with a Star called Mr Salman Khan. You will feel like a Star too. Happy birthday everyone's bhaijaan and tiger @beingsalmankhan. God bless you with all happiness and love n you keep shining and giving us the best films with your swag. Throwback#memories#bigboss#bhaijaan#amazing#swag#tiger".

Check out Gautam Vig's throwback pic with Salman Khan here:

Meanwhile, Gautam has also been the talk of the town for his growing proximity to Soundarya. The two have developed feelings for each other and are often seen getting cosy in the house. Although Gautam and Soundarya's romantic chemistry is touted to be fake, the duo have maintained that their feelings are genuine. Meanwhile, Gautam's best friend KKhushi Jaain has rooted for the duo.

Talking to India Forums, she stated, "I do not think their bond is for the game. Had it been for the game, Gautam would not have reacted the way he reacted when Shalin kissed Soundarya. I know Gautam very well, normally too he takes a lot of time to be with someone. I think it is very normal. He is an old school guy and if he likes someone, being protective and possessive comes naturally to him". What do you think about Gautam's game? Let us know in the comment section below.