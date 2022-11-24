Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig Wanted THIS Contestant To Get Eliminated Instead Of Him
Bigg Boss 16 has been all about interesting twists and turns and never fails to keep the audience intrigued. The show witnessed a game changing twist after Gautam Vig was eliminated from the popular reality show. For the uninitiated, Gautam was nominated with Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Soundarya Sharma. It was reported that he was eliminated on the basis of audience votes. As Gautam's elimination has left everyone brimming with an opinion, Pinjara Khubsurti Ka actor has opened up about the same and said that instead of him, Soundarya Sharma or Tina Datta should have been eliminated from Bigg Boss 16.
Gautam Vig Blames Priyanka Choudhary For His Elimination
Interestingly, Gautam, who isn't happy with his eviction, blamed Priyanka Choudhary for the same. He stated that it just because Priyanka flipped during the nomination task, he ended up getting nominated. "Priyanka was scared that she would nominate her. Plus, she also wanted to save Ankit," he added.
Gautam Wanted Soundarya To Get Eliminated
In fact, Gautam admitted wishing for Soundarya's elimination stating that she wasn't keeping well in the house and wasn't happy as well. "In the last two to three days, she had been facing some health issues. She had been going to the medical room almost every day. She really wanted to get out because she hadn't seen this world as such. She was emotionally stressed seeing what was happening in the house. Kahi na kahi, I was wishing for the same (her elimination) because it was affecting her health. I am used to all of this and I don't get affected by these things. I was expecting someone between Tina and Soundarya to be out," he added.
Soundarya Sharma Broke Down Post Gautam’s Eviction
Well, Gautam's statement might have come as a shock to everyone given the fact that he claimed to have fallen in love with each other on national television. On the other hand, Soundarya was seen breaking down into tears after Gautam's elimination. In fact, she was often seen missing him in the house.
Soundarya Sharma Nominated For Elimination
Meanwhile, Soundarya Sharma has been nominated for elimination once again this week along with MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam and Ankit Gupta. It will be interesting to see who will be getting evicted from Bigg Boss 16 this weekend.