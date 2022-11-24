Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig Wanted THIS Contestant To Get Eliminated Instead Of Him

Gautam Vig Blames Priyanka Choudhary For His Elimination

Interestingly, Gautam, who isn't happy with his eviction, blamed Priyanka Choudhary for the same. He stated that it just because Priyanka flipped during the nomination task, he ended up getting nominated. "Priyanka was scared that she would nominate her. Plus, she also wanted to save Ankit," he added.

Gautam Wanted Soundarya To Get Eliminated

In fact, Gautam admitted wishing for Soundarya's elimination stating that she wasn't keeping well in the house and wasn't happy as well. "In the last two to three days, she had been facing some health issues. She had been going to the medical room almost every day. She really wanted to get out because she hadn't seen this world as such. She was emotionally stressed seeing what was happening in the house. Kahi na kahi, I was wishing for the same (her elimination) because it was affecting her health. I am used to all of this and I don't get affected by these things. I was expecting someone between Tina and Soundarya to be out," he added.

Soundarya Sharma Broke Down Post Gautam’s Eviction

Well, Gautam's statement might have come as a shock to everyone given the fact that he claimed to have fallen in love with each other on national television. On the other hand, Soundarya was seen breaking down into tears after Gautam's elimination. In fact, she was often seen missing him in the house.

Soundarya Sharma Nominated For Elimination

Meanwhile, Soundarya Sharma has been nominated for elimination once again this week along with MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam and Ankit Gupta. It will be interesting to see who will be getting evicted from Bigg Boss 16 this weekend.