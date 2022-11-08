Bigg Boss 16: Gori Nagori's BF Sunny Choudhary Slams Sajid Khan: Gori Is Not There To Do His Personal Work

Bigg Boss 16’s Gori Nagori has currently upped her game on the show by distancing herself from her group members, Shiv Thakare and Sajid Khan. Now, in an interview ETimes TV, Gori's boyfriend Sunny Choudhary has stated that he is very proud of Gori and completely supports her decisions. He is of the opinion that if Nagori has to survive on the show, she will have to play individually.

Sunny was quoted as saying, “I am happy that Gori is playing her game on her own and she is not dependent on others. Her problems will solve automatically from the time she starts playing individually. Also, see how the dynamics have changed. Till the time she was part of a group, they liked her now she is playing her individual game, housemates have problem with it. They were calling her seedhi sadhi, person with a good heart now since she’s playing along she has become bad for them.”

On being quizzed about Sajid’s recent outburst on Gori, Choudhary said that he wants to see Gori telling Sajid to his face that she is not here to do his personal work. “I want to see Gori telling Sajid Khan on his face that she is not here to do his personal work. Like he is a contestant and a contender even Gori is one than why is he expecting her to do his personal work? I think once this happens Sajid Khan will realize his mistake. Unki Akkal tab thikane aaye,” he added.

It must be noted that in a recent episode, Khan lost his cool on Gori and accused her of giving food items from their room to Soundarya Sharma without informing her other roommates. Sajid even ended up taking out his frustration on Bigg Boss’ property and pledged that he will throw away the entire ration. However, Shiv and others intervened and stopped him from going overboard.